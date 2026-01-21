Is Yahoo down? Users report major AOL, Yahoo Mail outage across US

Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sci-Tech

Yahoo and AOL are currently grappling with a severe outage, affecting thousands of users across the USA

Are you experiencing issues while accessing Yahoo, Yahoo Mail and AOL? Don’t worry, as you aren’t alone.

Both the companies AOL and Yahoo are owned by Yahoo! Inc are currently grappling with a severe outage, affecting thousands of users across the USA.

According to Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, reports started to spike for AOL, Yahoo, and Yahoo Mail at around 9:00 AM ET on Wednesday, January 21, 2026.

Within a few hours, reports exponentially increased over 14,000 for Yahoo Mail, while there are over 7,000 reports for AOL, and over 18,000 reports for Yahoo.

In the USA, up to 44% users are unable to log in to their email, 3% of users are facing search-related issues, and the remaining 53% are experiencing website issues.

An image shows AOL down status
In the USA, up to 34% users are unable to log in to their email, 3% of users are unable to access the app, and the remaining 62% are experiencing website issues.

An image shows Yahoo Mail down status
In the USA, up to 17% users are unable to log in to their email, 4% of users can’t search, and the remaining 79% are experiencing website issues while accessing Yahoo Mail.

An image shows Yahoo down status
Taking to X (formerly Twitter) both Yahoo and AOL Customer Care addressed the outages released statements, which read, " We are aware that some users may be experiencing issues accessing" their services.

"Our teams are actively investigating, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available," the identical statements added.


