Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Sci-Tech

Anthropic CEO slams US approval of Nvidia AI chip sales to China

Amodei stated that allowing rivals access to powerful chips could have long-term consequences

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Anthropic CEO slams US approval of Nvidia AI chip sales to China
Anthropic CEO slams US approval of Nvidia AI chip sales to China

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei sharply criticised the US government and leading chip manufacturers, including Nvidia, during an appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, after Washington approved the sale of high-performance AI chips to approved Chinese customers.

Last week, the U.S. administration cleared exports of Nvidia’s H200 chips and certain AMD chipsets to China. While not the most cutting-edge chips accessible, they are still powerful enough for artificial intelligence work, making the decision controversial.

Amodei issued a warning that enabling such exports could seriously harm U.S. national security.

Amodei argued that the United States remains ahead of China in chip-making capabilities and that selling the cutting-edge chipsets could minimize the benefit.

He described AI models as a kind of “cognition” with greater strategic significance, likening future AI systems to “a country of geniuses in a data center.”

According to Amodei, allowing rivals access to powerful chips could have long-term consequences.

His remarks gathered significant attention because Nvidia is not only Anthropic’s key technology partner but also a major investor, having recently committed nearly $10 billion to the company.

Only a few months ago, both firms announced a close collaboration to streamline each other’s technology.

Amodei went as far as comparing the chip exports to selling weapons to hostile states, a statement that stunned many in the audience.

Despite the strong language, Anthropic appears confident, backed by billions in funding and increasing influence in the AI industry.

The episode shows how intense and high-stakes the global AI race has become, with leading industry players growingly willing to speak bluntly about policy and security concerns.

Veteran NASA astronaut Suni Williams retires after 27 years of service
Veteran NASA astronaut Suni Williams retires after 27 years of service
Snap settles social media addiction lawsuit days ahead of trial
Snap settles social media addiction lawsuit days ahead of trial
Google unveils Personal Intelligence feature in Gemini, challenging Apple
Google unveils Personal Intelligence feature in Gemini, challenging Apple
OpenAI set to launch its first AI device soon
OpenAI set to launch its first AI device soon
Rare Aurora Borealis illuminate skies across continents: See photos
Rare Aurora Borealis illuminate skies across continents: See photos
Apple iPhone 18 Pro leaks emerge ahead of release
Apple iPhone 18 Pro leaks emerge ahead of release
WhatsApp adds cover photo feature to make profiles more unique
WhatsApp adds cover photo feature to make profiles more unique
ChatGPT will soon show ads based on your conversations
ChatGPT will soon show ads based on your conversations
OpenAI calls Musk's $134B claim ‘harassment’ as legal battle heads to trial
OpenAI calls Musk's $134B claim ‘harassment’ as legal battle heads to trial
Apple iPhone 18 series features, launch details leaked months ahead of release
Apple iPhone 18 series features, launch details leaked months ahead of release
NASA’s Artemis II rocket reaches launch pad before first crewed Moon mission
NASA’s Artemis II rocket reaches launch pad before first crewed Moon mission
Google rolls out first-ever Gmail address change feature
Google rolls out first-ever Gmail address change feature

Popular News

Prince William confirms key visit after Prince Harry's explosive court statement

Prince William confirms key visit after Prince Harry's explosive court statement
21 minutes ago
Ozempic use before surgery may reduce knee replacement risks, study finds

Ozempic use before surgery may reduce knee replacement risks, study finds
2 hours ago
Novak Djokovic reacts to bizarre question at Australian Open: 'What is wrong with you?'

Novak Djokovic reacts to bizarre question at Australian Open: 'What is wrong with you?'
2 hours ago