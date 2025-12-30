Health
Five common medicines linked to hearing loss

Ototoxic drugs can cause damage by harming the tiny hair cells in the cochlea

It's a known fact that in some cases, medicines can cause side effects such as dizziness and nausea; however, a lesser-known risk that may last permanently is hearing loss.

A wide range of over-the-counter drugs are known to be ototoxic, which means that they can damage the inner ear and affect hearing or balance.

Ototoxicity refers to drug or chemical-related damage to the cochlea, which affects hearing.

Symptoms can include tinnitus (ringing in the ears), hearing loss (often starting with high-frequency sounds), and balance problems.

While there are over 200 medicines known to have ototoxic effects, here are some of the most common ones to look out for:

Antibiotics

Aminoglycoside antibiotics like streptomycin, tobramycin and gentamicin are typically prescribed for serious infections such as sepsis or tuberculosis, where aggressive treatment could be lifesaving.

In these cases, the benefits often outweigh the potential risk of hearing loss.

Heart medicines

Drugs used to manage heart failure or high blood pressure, such as furosemide and bumetanide, when given in high doses, can cause temporary hearing loss, as they disrupt the electrolyte balance in the inner ear.

Chemotherapy

Chemotherapy drugs containing platinum are known to be highly ototoxic.

Cisplatin, often used to treat ovarian, breast, testicular, head and neck cancer, carries a significant risk of permanent hearing loss.

Around 60 per cent of patients treated with cisplatin experience some degree of hearing loss.

Painkillers

High doses of common pain relievers, including aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as ibuprofen and naproxen, have been linked to tinnitus and hearing loss.

Antimalarial drugs

Drugs like chloroquine and quinine, used to treat malaria and leg cramps, can cause reversible hearing loss and tinnitus.

