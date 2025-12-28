New aggressive H3N2 flu strain rapidly spread across US 

A new strain of influenza A (H3N2), called subclade K, has seen a rapid surge in the United States, emerging as a major public health concern.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has described the K variant as a “notable evolution” of the virus, with reports indicating it causes severe symptoms as compared to the previous strains.
Common symptoms associated with the variant include headache, fever, sore throat, chills, and flu.
As per the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 90% of recent H3N2 samples collected since late September belonged to subclade K.
Multiple states, including Rhode Island, New York, Colorado, New Jersey, and Louisiana, have reported a significantly higher flu activity.
According to the CDC, the current flu season has led to 4.6 million illnesses, nearly 49,000 hospitalisations, and nearly 1,900 deaths.
Medical professionals stressed over the effectiveness of existing vaccines that helps in minimizing severe illness, hospitalizations.
Professor Antonia Ho of the University of Glasgow highlighted the importance of vaccination that prevents the rapidly spreading virus, stating, "The vaccine remains the most effective means to prevent disease. We still want to encourage people to get the vaccine."
Doctors mentioned that while vaccinated people may contract the rapidly spreading virus, but they are far less likely to experience severe complications.