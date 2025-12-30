Eurostar halts Channel Tunnel services after power outage

During the peak winter holiday travelling time, a power outage in the Channel Tunnel paralysed the Eurostar service, causing delays for thousands.
On Tuesday, December 30, the rail service suspended its cross-Channel train services to and from London following a power supply problem in the tunnel that links Britain and France.
A Eurostar rep did not share when the services would resume, declining to say how many passengers were affected.
"Due to a problem with the overhead power supply in the Channel Tunnel and a subsequent failed Le Shuttle train, we strongly advise all our passengers to postpone their journey to a different date," Eurostar said.
The disruption affects one of Europe's busiest international rail corridors at the height of the New Year travel season.
Eurostar trains out of London serve Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam and Disneyland Paris, among other destinations, including the Alps during the ski season.
According to Eurostar, passengers can rearrange their plans free of charge or can cancel their booking and get a refund or an e-voucher.
Notably, Eurostar carried 19.5 million customers in 2024, its most successful year to date.