  By Hania Jamil
WhatsApp rings in New Year with festive fireworks, stickers

The Meta-owned messaging platform has kicked off the New Year celebration with festive updates

  • By Hania Jamil
In the spirit of New Year, WhatsApp has rolled out festive features to mark the celebratory occasion.

New Year is a special day for the messaging platform, where the messaging and call records reach new milestones, as users reach out to their family and friends to wish them a blessed year.

This year, WhatsApp has added some brand-new features that will be available throughout the holiday, making celebrations more fun and inclusive.

Here are some festive touches introduced by WhatsApp.

2026 sticker pack

Users will be able to share their joy for the coming new year with the latest 2026 sticker pack, making it easier to send New Year wishes in both personal and group chats.

Video call effects

Video calls have also received a festive touch. During calls, users can add fireworks, confetti, and star animations that light up the screen to celebrate.

Animated confetti reactions

WhatsApp is bringing back special reactions when the confetti emoji is used to react to messages.

Status updates

For the first time, users can share New Year wishes using a special 2026-themed layout with animated elements.

Besides festive features, WhatsApp has also highlighted a smooth way to help users organise and plan out New Year events.

In the group chats, users can create an event, pin it for better visibility and collect RSVPs for better coordination.

