  • By Riba Shaikh
Princess Diana's astrologer makes rare prediction about King Charles life

  • By Riba Shaikh
Princess Diana's astrologer makes rare prediction about King Charles life

Buckingham Palace will likely to bring King Charles III's personal behind the scenes struggles to public awareness, as per Princess Diana's astrologer.

Debbie Frank - popular celebrity astrologer, who was close to His Majesty's late former wife has made rare predictions about Charles upcoming year.

In an exclusive conversation with Hello!, Debbie lift the curtain on what the 2026 has in store for the cancer-stricken monarch.

"The second half of the year is Saturn on King Charles's midheaven, which flags up a decisive time in his reign. In late July, there's an outpouring of appreciation for Charles," Diana's longstime confidante revealed.

She continued, "September brings to the surface a deeper public awareness of his private struggles."

The astrologer further claimed that the next year will generally "mark a turning point in the dynamics between King, country and Queen".

"2026 places Pluto, the powerful planet of transition and transformation onto the marriage and relationship angle of King Charles's chart," she noted.

"The astrological 'Descendant' angle is where the person's most important relationships are constellated. Both with a significant other and also with the public," explained Debbie.

King Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024 and has been under treatment since then.

