Legionnaires’ alert in Sydney after fourth case confirmed

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Legionnaires' disease develops when the bacteria that causes Legionella bacteria adjusts into favourable conditions

Authorities have issued a fresh alert in Sydney after the city reported a fourth case of potentially fatal Legionnaires' disease.

All four people in the cluster, including three cases confirmed yesterday, spent time in Clarence Street near Wynyard in the CBD between December 9-18.

Legionnaires' disease develops when the bacteria that causes Legionella bacteria adjusts into favourable conditions such as cooling towers.

Dr Vicky Sheppeard stated, "People are exposed if contaminated water particles from a cooling system are in the air and then breathed in."

"Symptoms can develop up to 10 days after exposure and include fever, chills, a cough and shortness of breath, and may lead to severe chest infections such as pneumonia.

Vulnerable populations include elderly people, people with underlying lung or other serious health conditions, and smokers.

All the affected people are currently hospitalized.

Legionnaires' disease outbreak source is currently under probe, with building managers in the CBD urged to check their cooling towers.

As per NSW Health, people who were in the Clarence Street and Wynyard areas since December 9 are urged to monitor the symptoms.

Infected individuals can develop symptoms between two and 10 days after contacting the disease. 

