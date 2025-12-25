Adenovirus cases surge across UK, experts warn

Health experts issued warning regarding the rapidly spreading adenovirus across the UK.
Adenovirus can cause infection in the upper and lower respiratory tract, eyes, gastrointestinal tract, and kidneys.
The virus rapidly spreads in mainly spreading via crowded spaces such as train carriages, pubs, and supermarkets.
Dr Deborah Lee at Dr Fox Online Pharmacy stated, "It is spread from breathing in infected aerosol droplets, by inadvertently rubbing the virus directly into the eye, or via the faecal-oral route (not handwashing after using the toilet)."
Adenovirus symptoms include cold or flu, including fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, dyspnea, and swollen lymph nodes, abdominal pain, ear pain, conjunctivitis, diarrhea, nausea, and urinary tract infections (UTI).
The recovery time may take two weeks; however, immunosuppressed people, young children, older people, and pregnant women may experience severe complications.
To prevent the virus, people are advised to take precautionary measures that include washing hands, avoiding touching faces, cleaning surfaces, and avoiding sharing plates, and towels.
Moreover people are also recommended to avoid crowded spaces, take extra care of children playing with toys.