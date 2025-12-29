Health
Louisiana flu cases surge as mutated H3A2 strain spreads

Louisiana has seen a significant increase in flu cases as a mutated strain spreads rapidly across the state, keeping infection levels among the highest all across the globe.

Health officials warned that the significant rise is expected to continue via the New Year, driven by a strain that appears resistant to this season’s flu shot.

Dr. Rubin Patel, founder and CEO of Patient Plus Urgent Care, stated that flu vaccine is far less effective this year as compared to the usual.

Patel stated, “In a good year, the flu vaccine is about 40 to 60% effective. We’re nowhere near that this year.”

Doctors attributed the severity of the season to a mutated subtype of influenza A known as H3A2.

According to Patel, the strain has changed its structure, enabling it to evade current vaccines and treatments more effectively.

As a result, it has caused widespread illness across Louisiana.

The H3A2 strain is highly contagious and presents symptoms, including chills, sweats, runny nose, cough, fever, and headaches.

Moreover, some patients are facing gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting.

Patel urged people with symptoms to get themselves tested, mentioning that prompt treatment can show speedy recovery and assist prevent its spread.

Data from the Louisiana Department of Health showed that over 7% of emergency room visits statewide are currently flu-related.

To minimise its risks, health officials advised frequent handwashing, avoiding touching the face, and staying home when sick.

