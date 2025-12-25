NHS sees spike in dismissals for poor performance

Record numbers of NHS staff are being fired in a crackdown on underperformance, with nearly 7,000 dismissals in 2024-25, marking a significant rise from nearly 4,000 two years earlier and the highest since record started in 2011.
Over half of these dismissals were for “capability,” meaning the staff failed to meet basic eligibility requirements, with other reasons including misconduct, and more.
Previously, Health Secretary Wes Streeting issued warning to managers they would be sacked if they couldn’t meet the basic requirement to perform in league tablets, bringing a “zero tolerance” approach to poor performance.
Gareth Lyon of Policy Exchange called the decision crucial to fire underperforming staff to enhance NHS standards, mentioning that many bodies had not dismissed any manager for poor performance in 2024.
Research by Skills for Health suggested that 1.8% staff leaving the NHS were fired, up from 1.2% a decade ago.
Notably, the average replacement cost per dismissed employee is nearly £6,500.
While some underperforming employees may bring improvement with support, the significant surge in dismissals likely reflects underperformance for a long time.
Former Health Secretary Steve Barclay highlighted a culture where authorities ignore all the complaints and underperforming staff move between roles without accountability.
With 1.5 million staff, staff firing remains below 0.5%, which is lower as compared to the private sector rates of 2–3%.
A Department of Health spokesperson stressed that performance management is vital and early support and training will assist staff success while ensuring enhanced patient care.