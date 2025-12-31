Chrome for Android gets redesigned Reading Mode with easier access

Google has introduced a redesigned Reading mode for Chrome on Android, simplifying it for users to access it across webpages.
Chrome has provided Reading mode for multiple years, but users couldn’t build trust on it, as it often failed to appear on articles that would benefit from a simplified layout.
Previously, when accessible, the feature appeared as a large button beside the address bar that shrank into a circular icon.
With the significant update, “Show Reading mode” now appears in Chrome’s three-dot menu, placed below the “Listen to this page” option.
Unlike before, the button shows up consistently in the overflow menu regardless of the page being displayed or not.
While the address bar shortcut has now been removed, a button is still available to exit Reading mode.
Once you activate the feature, a refreshed interface that retains the Omnibox, instead of switching to a full-screen view.
A button sheet styled with Material 3 Expressive design elements enabled users to customise their reading experience.
Options include choosing between sans serif, serif, or mono fonts, increasing text size up to 250%, and selecting light, sepia, or dark backgrounds.
Notably, Chrome now preserves Reading mode preferences across different webpages, with manual activation seen as a major enhancement in this update.
A limited number of devices running Chrome 143 on Android received the redesign update, with broader expansion expected in the near future.
Multiple experimental Reader Mode flags are available for users who want to try the feature ahead of its broader release.