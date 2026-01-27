Minnesota shooting: Trump, Walz hold 'productive call' amid tensions

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and President Donald Trump held a productive phone call to address the recent shooting by federal agents in the state.
During the conversation, Walz urged Trump to support a fair and unbiased investigation in Saturday's tragic incident where a 37-year-old Alex Jeffrey Pretti was shot and killed by a federal agent.
Pretti has been described as an outdoor enthusiast and a keen mountain biker.
Pretti, who worked as an ICU nurse at the Minneapolis Veterans Affairs hospital had been involved in protests following the death of Renee Good, another 37-year-old who was shot by an ICE agent earlier this month.
Trump tried to ease tensions over his strict immigration enforcements in Minneapolis by sending his border czar to manage the operations and speaking cooperatively with Governor Walz, even though he has previously blamed the governor for the death of two US citizens by federal agents.
Trump said in a social media post that he and Minnesota’s governor, Tim Walz, had “a very good call” and “seemed to be on a similar wavelength.”
As per CNN, during the call, Trump agreed to ensure independent investigation into the deaths of Alex and Reene and also agreed to consider reducing the number of federal agents in Minnesota.