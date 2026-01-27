 Shah Rukh Khan wishes happy Republic Day to nation with heartfelt message

Trending
  By Syeda Fazeelat
Shah Rukh Khan has celebrated the Republic Day 2026 with an important message for fans.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on January 26, 2026, the Pathaan alum wished the nation happy Republic day with a special message to all his fans, stating, “Proud to be Indian - our country teaches us there is strength and unity in diversity. Happy Republic Day to all of us. Jai Hind and love to all.”

Unlike previous years, the legendary Bollywood star did not post a detailed Republic Day message on his social media account.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh is currently busy shooting for King, an action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand.

The film’s premiere date was officially announced on January 24, with the producers confirming a theatrical launch on December 24, 2026.

King features other cast members including Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Abhishek Bachchan, and is likely to be one of the biggest releases of the year.

The film is likely to face a strong box-office competition from Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday, slated to launch a week earlier.

The Dulha Mil Gya star previously appeared in Dunki in December 2023 and later appeared in a cameo in a Netflix series directed by his son Aryan Khan.

