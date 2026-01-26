Nigella Lawson set to join 'Great British Bake Off' as Prue Leith exits

In a surprising update, Channel 4 has confirmed that TV chef Nigella Lawson is set to replace Dame Prue Leith on The Great British Bake Off.
Dame Prune announced her departure from the series after nine years of working as a judge, saying, "Now feels like the right time to step back".
To express excitement for the new journey, Lawson released a statement, which read, "I'm uncharacteristically rather lost for words right now.
"Of course it's daunting to be following in the footsteps of Prue Leith and Mary Berry before her, great dames both, but I'm also bubbling with excitement. The Great British Bake Off is more than a television programme, it's a National Treasure – and it's a huge honour to be entrusted with it,” she added.
Furthermore, Lawson expressed gratitude for the amazing opportunity, as she joins a new team.
Dame Prue stated that she is also "thrilled" that Lawson is replacing her, calling her "sassy, fun and she knows her onions - and her croissants, cake and crumble."
For those unaware, Dame joined the thrilling programme as a judge in 2016, taking over the role of Dame Mary, who left the show along with presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins.
The Great British Bake Off will return for its 17th series by the end of this year, with Lawson and Hollywood alongside current hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding.