Diane Crump, first female Kentucky Derby rider passes away at 77

Diane Crump, the first ever woman in the history to ride horse professionally has died at 77.
Crump who also became the first female jockey in the Kentucky Derby after creating history has professional horse rider in 1969 was fighting a battle with an aggressive cancer, reported The Sun Chronicle.
Her daughter, Della Payne told the Associated Press that the 77-year-old was diagnosed with the aggressive brain cancer in October 2025 died on Thursday, January 1, in hospice care in Winchester, Virginia.
In a statement Friday, Mike Anderson, president of Churchill Downs racetrack, said Crump was a trailblazer in the sport of horse racing.
He said, “Diane Crump was an iconic trailblazer who admirably fulfilled her childhood dreams. As the first female to ride professionally at a major Thoroughbred racetrack in 1969 and to become the first female to ride in the Kentucky Derby one year later.”
“She will forever be respected and fondly remembered in horse racing lore. The entire Churchill Downs family extends our condolences to her family and friends," he added.
Crump's journey to the starting gate was anything but easy.
In the late 1960s, Crump and other aspiring female jockeys faced fierce resistance from male counterparts who believed women should not take part in horseracing. She applied for her jockey’s license in 1968 and a year later, she was granted a permit to ride at Florida’s Hialeah Racetrack.