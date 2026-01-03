Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Sci-Tech

Apple to release upgraded version of AirPods Pro 3: Report

The updated version of the Apple AirPods 3 will reportedly arrive later this year

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Apple to release upgraded version of AirPods Pro 3: Report
Apple to release upgraded version of AirPods Pro 3: Report

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch a second variant of its recently introduced AirPods Pro 3.

Several reports suggested that the reported airpod model will come with a range of significant upgrades, featuring infrared (IR) cameras.

The new cameras are likely to play a pivotal role in the Cupertino-based tech giant’s growing focus on artificial intelligence and Apple Intelligence features.

As per the previous reports of Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, external cameras paired with AI could assist users better understand their surroundings by offering real-time information.

One of the major features associated with this upgrade is Apple’s Visual Intelligence that could enable the AIrPods to interpret the environment around the user.

Apart from the cameras, Apple is likely to bring gesture-based controls, potentially replacing the pressure-sensitive buttons currently found on the AirPod’s stems.

This update could simplify it for users to control the earbuds as new features are integrated.

Aside from these upgrades, the upcoming AirPods Pro 3 model is likely to include sound quality and active noise cancellation.

Availability

The updated version of the Apple AirPods 3 will reportedly arrive later this year.

It is important to note that Apple has yet to officially confirm the new model.

Samsung announces portable projector Freestyle Plus with advanced features

Samsung announces portable projector Freestyle Plus with advanced features
Apple to release THESE updates in early 2026

Apple to release THESE updates in early 2026
CES 2026: Here's what to expect from biggest tech event

CES 2026: Here's what to expect from biggest tech event
Neuralink prepares for bulk production of brain implants by 2026

Neuralink prepares for bulk production of brain implants by 2026
Apple iOS 26.2 brings THESE improvements to CarPlay

Apple iOS 26.2 brings THESE improvements to CarPlay
Elon Musk kicks off new year with $100 million charity donation

Elon Musk kicks off new year with $100 million charity donation
Triple black hole merger observed for first time in cosmic history

Triple black hole merger observed for first time in cosmic history

Chrome for Android gets redesigned Reading Mode with easier access

Chrome for Android gets redesigned Reading Mode with easier access
WhatsApp rings in New Year with festive fireworks, stickers

WhatsApp rings in New Year with festive fireworks, stickers

Meta buys Chinese AI startup Manus in $2 billion deal to boost platforms

Meta buys Chinese AI startup Manus in $2 billion deal to boost platforms
Intel completes $5 billion share sale to Nvidia, making stake official

Intel completes $5 billion share sale to Nvidia, making stake official
Samsung announces plans to bring Google Photos to its smart TVs in 2026

Samsung announces plans to bring Google Photos to its smart TVs in 2026

Popular News

Apple to release upgraded version of AirPods Pro 3: Report

Apple to release upgraded version of AirPods Pro 3: Report
29 minutes ago
Swiss investigate sparklers on champagne bottles after deadly fire

Swiss investigate sparklers on champagne bottles after deadly fire
2 hours ago
Prince Harry's return to Sentebale Charity ruled out amid funding crisis

Prince Harry's return to Sentebale Charity ruled out amid funding crisis
2 hours ago