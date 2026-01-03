Apple to release upgraded version of AirPods Pro 3: Report

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch a second variant of its recently introduced AirPods Pro 3.
Several reports suggested that the reported airpod model will come with a range of significant upgrades, featuring infrared (IR) cameras.
The new cameras are likely to play a pivotal role in the Cupertino-based tech giant’s growing focus on artificial intelligence and Apple Intelligence features.
As per the previous reports of Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, external cameras paired with AI could assist users better understand their surroundings by offering real-time information.
One of the major features associated with this upgrade is Apple’s Visual Intelligence that could enable the AIrPods to interpret the environment around the user.
Apart from the cameras, Apple is likely to bring gesture-based controls, potentially replacing the pressure-sensitive buttons currently found on the AirPod’s stems.
This update could simplify it for users to control the earbuds as new features are integrated.
Aside from these upgrades, the upcoming AirPods Pro 3 model is likely to include sound quality and active noise cancellation.
Availability
The updated version of the Apple AirPods 3 will reportedly arrive later this year.
It is important to note that Apple has yet to officially confirm the new model.