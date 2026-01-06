Doug LaMalfa, California congressman dies suddenly at 65

Dough LaMalfa, a Republican congressman from California who had served in politics for more than 20 years has passed away suddenly at the age of 65.
Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., the No. 3 House Republican, said in a post on X, “Jacquie and I are devastated about the sudden loss of our friend, Congressman Doug LaMalfa."
It added, "Doug was a loving father and husband, and staunch advocate for his constituents and rural America. Our prayers are with Doug’s wife, Jill, and their children.”
LaMalfa, a fourth-generation rice farmer and former state legislator was serving his seventh term representing a rural district in northeastern California.
During his time in Congress, he served on the Agriculture, Natural resource, and Transportation and Infrastructure committees.
Reports revealed that Republicans even closed to LaMalfa didn't know about any health problems he might have and were shocked by his unexpected death.
Rep. Richard Hudson, a North Carolina Republican, said in a statement that LaMalfa was a "principled conservative and a tireless advocate for the people of Northern California."
Meanwhile, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who had been LaMalfa's roommate in the state legislature said he was deeply "devastated" by his death.