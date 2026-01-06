Michael Schumacher, beloved author and biographer passes away at 75

Micheal Schumacher, a famous celebrity author known for writing biographies of Francis Ford Coppola, Allen Ginsberg and Eric Clapton has passed away at the age of 75.
The news of his passing was confirmed by his daughter, Emily Joy Schumacher in a statement, in which she revealed that her father had passed away on December 29.
She said, "My dad was a very generous person with people. He loved people. He loved talking to people. He loved listening to people. He loved stories."
"When I think of my dad, I think of him engaged in conversation, coffee in his hand and his notebook," the statement further added.
However, Emily did not disclose the cause of his father's death.
Some of Michael's famous books include Francis Ford Coppola: A Filmmaker’s Life; Crossroads: The Life and Music of Eric Clapton; and Dharma Lion: A Biography of Allen Ginsberg.
Besides writing biographies, Michael also wrote books about shipwrecks in the Great Lakes.
He told detailed and dramatic stories about events like 1975 Edmund Fitzgerald sinking, a deadly 1913 storm that killed over 250 sailors and the 1958 shipwreck on Lake Michigan.
Michael also wrote about the history of sports and comics and his notable works include Mr Basketball: George Mikan, the Minneapolis Lakers & the Birth of the NBA and Will Eisner: A Dreamer’s Life in Comics.