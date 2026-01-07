Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s charm leaves Sophie Turner smitten

Trending
  By Sidra Khan
  • By Sidra Khan
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone not only have fans in Bollywood but in Hollywood too!

With their charm and mesmerizing on-screen performances, the Om Shanti Om co-stars have won fans worldwide, including Hollywood star Sophie Turner.

During her recent interview with the Firstpost, where she promote her upcoming series Steal, Sophie was asked about her likeness for Indian cinema and actors.

The Game of Throne starlet quickly took the opportunity to name her favorite Bollywood stars, who are none other than the onscreen power-couple Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

While speaking to the host, Sophie swooned over the two Bollywood icons, calling the King Khan “GOAT” and the Bajirao Mastani actress “amazing.”

“Oh my gosh, that's tough. I mean, I mean Shah Rukh Khan's the GOAT, right? But, I mean, I love Deepika (Padukone), I think she's amazing,” gushed the Dark Phoenix actress.

During the conversation, the English actress also revealed her favorite Indian movie and expressed her desire to work in the Indian film industry.

She stated, “I love watching RRR. I'd actually love to be in a Bollywood movie. I'd love to do the dance. I think it's such a spectacle, and they are so beautiful, and the production design is so... It's kind of unlike anything I think we will ever see on a Western film set. And yeah, I'd love to be involved in one, one day.”

Sophie Turner starrer crime thriller series Steal is set to release on January 21, 2026.

