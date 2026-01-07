Bipasha Basu receives heartfelt birthday tribute from husband Karan Singh 

Trending
  • By Bushra Saleem
Bipasha Basu received a heartfelt tribute from husband Karan Singh Grover on her 47th birthday.

The Dhoom 2 actress turned 47 on Wednesday, January 7. On her big day she received wishes from her numerous fans and friends. However, the most special one was from her husband, who penned a heartwarming post for her.

Taking to Instagram, the Fighter actor shared a picture of the wife with their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover.

The Qubool Hai star wrote, “To my most favourite person in the whole wide world, my bestest friend in the whole wide world, the most patient person in the whole wide world, the one I love the most in the whole wide world.”

“To the most beautiful girl in the whole wide world, to my whole world…. Wishing you a very happy birthday, my monkey. @bipashabasu. May you shine brighter with every passing year! I love you so much. #monkeylove,” he continued.


The Bollywood star couple are enjoying vacations in the Maldives with their daughter, whom they welcomed in November 2022.

The Raaz starlet who called her birthday time “one of my favourite days” also had a little celebration with her husband and daughter at the seaside.

Sharing a video of a red velvet cake slice with a cup of tea beside the sea, the Race actress wrote, “Thank you to my heartbeats – Monkey and my little Mamma… thank you everyone for your love and wishes. Always blessed and grateful.”

Grover and Basu, who appeared together in the film Alone (2015), are one of the most adorable couples in the industry. They tied the knot in 2016 in a traditional Bengali ceremony.

