  By Fatima Nadeem
Swiss ski bar fire: Shocking safety lapse revealed after 40 dead

Around 40 people are dead and 115 seriously injured by a blaze in a crowded bar on New Years' Eve

A major update has emerged in the tragic Swiss ski bar fire that claimed 40 lives and injured 116 people.

Authorities have revealed that the Le Constellation bar had not undergone safety inspections for five years, despite annual checks being required.

As per BBC, the mayor of Crans-Montana, Nicolas Feraud admitted that he could not explain the lapse but expressed that council was "profoundly sorry."

"We regret that - we owe it to the families and we will accept the responsibility," he said.

Taking repeated questions on why the bar had not been checked in so long, Feraud said, "I have no answer for you today. I know how hard that will be for the families."

"I'm not resigning, no, and I don't want to," he later added.

As per the outlet, officials said that sparklers which likely ignited a fire when held too close to the ceiling will be banned in local venues.

Authorities are also planning to hire an external contractor to inspect all 128 venues in the area.

Swiss authorities have launched a criminal investigation into the French managers of a bar who are suspected of having committed homicide by negligence, causing bodily harm by negligence and arson by negligence.

