World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
World

Tatiana Schlossberg remembered in new family photo released after her death

Tatiana Schlossberg was honoured with a private funeral service in New York City

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Tatiana Schlossberg remembered in new family photo released after her death
Tatiana Schlossberg remembered in new family photo released after her death

A new photo of Tatiana Schlossberg, the granddaughter of US President John F. Kennedy has been released one week after her death at age 35.

The image, shared by the JFK Library Foundation, shows Schlossberg with her husband, George Moran and their two young children, son Edwin and daughter Josephine, during a family moment on Martha’s Vineyard.

The family is seen sitting on the lawn, smiling with their red-haired toddlers.

Tatiana Schlossberg remembered in new family photo released after her death

The picture was accompanied by a caption that read, "As we remember Tatiana and celebrate her life, our hearts are with her family and all who loved her."

Schlossberg was honoured with a private funeral service in New York City on January 5.

American journalist and author shared the tragic news of her cancer diagnosis in personal essay in the New Yorker on November 22.

The daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg revealed that she had been diagnosed with accute myeloid leukaemia, a type of blood cancer with a rare genetic mutation called Inversion 3, which is typically found in older patients.

She further revealed that her cancer was diagnosed only a few hours after she gave birth to her second child in May 2024.

“A few hours later, my doctor noticed that my blood count looked strange. A normal white-blood-cell count is around four to eleven thousand cells per microliter. Mine was a hundred and thirty-one thousand cells per microliter," Schlossberg added.

Schlossberg breathed her last on December 30, 2025.

Michael Schumacher, beloved author and biographer passes away at 75

Michael Schumacher, beloved author and biographer passes away at 75
Nobel Peace Prize winner Machado praises Trump's role in Maduro's capture

Nobel Peace Prize winner Machado praises Trump's role in Maduro's capture
Mark Kelly faces military retirement pay cut over 'illegal orders' video

Mark Kelly faces military retirement pay cut over 'illegal orders' video
Rodriguez sworn in as interim president, Maduro pleads not guilty in US court

Rodriguez sworn in as interim president, Maduro pleads not guilty in US court
JD Vance’s Ohio home targeted by intruder, man arrested

JD Vance’s Ohio home targeted by intruder, man arrested
Original Factory Shop, Claire’s prepare to enter administration after Christmas

Original Factory Shop, Claire’s prepare to enter administration after Christmas
Tim Walz exits Minnesota governor race amid welfare-fraud controversy

Tim Walz exits Minnesota governor race amid welfare-fraud controversy
Punam Krishan urges awareness after revealing breast cancer battle

Punam Krishan urges awareness after revealing breast cancer battle
Brigitte Macron wins cyber-bullying case as 10 convicted in Paris

Brigitte Macron wins cyber-bullying case as 10 convicted in Paris
Bluefin tuna sells for record $3.2 million at Tokyo's first auction of 2026

Bluefin tuna sells for record $3.2 million at Tokyo's first auction of 2026

Tim Walz to end Minnesota governor reelection bid amid Somali fraud probe

Tim Walz to end Minnesota governor reelection bid amid Somali fraud probe

Denmark warns Trump to back down on plans to take over Greenland

Denmark warns Trump to back down on plans to take over Greenland

Popular News

Prince Harry nears legal victory that may mend his ties with Royal Family

Prince Harry nears legal victory that may mend his ties with Royal Family
13 minutes ago
Buckingham Palace breaks silence as new report against Royals sparks backlash

Buckingham Palace breaks silence as new report against Royals sparks backlash
2 hours ago
Doug LaMalfa, California congressman dies suddenly at 65

Doug LaMalfa, California congressman dies suddenly at 65
31 minutes ago