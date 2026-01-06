Tatiana Schlossberg remembered in new family photo released after her death

A new photo of Tatiana Schlossberg, the granddaughter of US President John F. Kennedy has been released one week after her death at age 35.
The image, shared by the JFK Library Foundation, shows Schlossberg with her husband, George Moran and their two young children, son Edwin and daughter Josephine, during a family moment on Martha’s Vineyard.
The family is seen sitting on the lawn, smiling with their red-haired toddlers.
The picture was accompanied by a caption that read, "As we remember Tatiana and celebrate her life, our hearts are with her family and all who loved her."
Schlossberg was honoured with a private funeral service in New York City on January 5.
American journalist and author shared the tragic news of her cancer diagnosis in personal essay in the New Yorker on November 22.
The daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg revealed that she had been diagnosed with accute myeloid leukaemia, a type of blood cancer with a rare genetic mutation called Inversion 3, which is typically found in older patients.
She further revealed that her cancer was diagnosed only a few hours after she gave birth to her second child in May 2024.
“A few hours later, my doctor noticed that my blood count looked strange. A normal white-blood-cell count is around four to eleven thousand cells per microliter. Mine was a hundred and thirty-one thousand cells per microliter," Schlossberg added.
Schlossberg breathed her last on December 30, 2025.