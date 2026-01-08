Royal
  By Riba Shaikh
King Charles celebrates Camilla's big milestone before Kate's 44th birthday

King Charles celebrates Camilla's big milestone before Kate's 44th birthday

King Charles' office has released Queen Camilla's delightful photos as she celebrates special milestone.

Just a day before Kate Middleton's 44th birthday, Buckingham Palace paid subtle tribute to the Queen on the completion of five years of her charity, The Queen's Reading Room.

On Thursday, January 8, King and Queen's official Instagram account reshared a post from Her Majesty's charity to reflecting on its work and achievements in past five years.

Alongside a slew of Camilla's never-before-seen photos, the charity which she founded in 2021 was the caption, "Five years ago, during lockdown, Her Majesty Queen Camilla founded an online book club with a simple belief: that reading has the power to  make life better."

"What began as a quiet exchange of literary recommendations has grown into a thriving global community spanning 180 countries, united in the belief that stories illuminate our shared humanity," it added.

The caption continued, "To everyone who has accompanied us on this journey, who has pressed a beloved volume into another’s hands, who has carved out sacred minutes for the written word: thank you."

"These five years have been foundational, and in 2026, we continue our commitment to world-class literary programming, to serving grassroots communities and getting books into the hands of those who need them most, honouring the truth that reading is for everybody," The Queen's Reading Room stated.

"Make room for reading. Carve out five minutes a day. Share the stories that changed you, that brought joy and comfort, that opened your eyes to new perspectives and possibilities," it added.

