'It Ends with Us' author gives shocking update amid Blake, Baldoni drama

Colleen Hoover recently gave a shocking update about her health amid the ongoing drama between her novel based movie, It Ends with Us actors Blake Lively, and Justin Baldoni.
The 46-year-old author took to Instagram on Monday, January 12, and shared with her 1.9 million followers that she has been diagnosed with cancer.
According to Hoover, she is undergoing radiation treatment.
In a caption of her post, which also added her picture, the Regretting You author penned, "I wish I could blame my hair and facial expressions on @Texas.Oncology, but they've been great."
She then added, "Hope you never need them, but highly recommend them."
The news of the author and producer’s health update comes amidst the ongoing legal battle between the two costars of It Ends with Us.
It all started in December 2024, when Lively filed a sexual harassment case against Baldoni, accusing him of creating a hostile work environment.
Baldoni, in response, not only denied the allegations but also filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively, which was later in October 2025, dismissed by the judge.
It’s worth mentioning here that the trial between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is scheduled for May 18, 2026, in New York.