Entertainment
  • By Web Desk
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

'It Ends with Us' author gives shocking update amid Blake, Baldoni drama

'It Ends with Us' author Colleen Hoover makes shocking health announcement amid Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal drama

  • By Web Desk
It Ends with Us author gives shocking update amid Blake, Baldoni drama
'It Ends with Us' author gives shocking update amid Blake, Baldoni drama

Colleen Hoover recently gave a shocking update about her health amid the ongoing drama between her novel based movie, It Ends with Us actors Blake Lively, and Justin Baldoni.

The 46-year-old author took to Instagram on Monday, January 12, and shared with her 1.9 million followers that she has been diagnosed with cancer.

According to Hoover, she is undergoing radiation treatment.

In a caption of her post, which also added her picture, the Regretting You author penned, "I wish I could blame my hair and facial expressions on @Texas.Oncology, but they've been great."

She then added, "Hope you never need them, but highly recommend them."

The news of the author and producer’s health update comes amidst the ongoing legal battle between the two costars of It Ends with Us.

It all started in December 2024, when Lively filed a sexual harassment case against Baldoni, accusing him of creating a hostile work environment.

Baldoni, in response, not only denied the allegations but also filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively, which was later in October 2025, dismissed by the judge.

It’s worth mentioning here that the trial between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is scheduled for May 18, 2026, in New York.

Hema Malini sets record straight on rift with Deols weeks after Dharmendra death
Hema Malini sets record straight on rift with Deols weeks after Dharmendra death
Did Marlon Brando father Michael Jackson's son? Paternity rumours surface
Did Marlon Brando father Michael Jackson's son? Paternity rumours surface
Elle Fanning drops exclusive hint about collaboration with sister Dakota
Elle Fanning drops exclusive hint about collaboration with sister Dakota
Timothée Chalamet debuts Kylie Jenner on Instagram after Golden Globes win
Timothée Chalamet debuts Kylie Jenner on Instagram after Golden Globes win
Beyoncé's father drops bombshell claims about her financial priorities
Beyoncé's father drops bombshell claims about her financial priorities
'Home Alone' star Daniel Stern faces legal trouble amid prostitution scandal
'Home Alone' star Daniel Stern faces legal trouble amid prostitution scandal
Harry Styles is back? 1D alum drops cryptic 'We Belong Together' website
Harry Styles is back? 1D alum drops cryptic 'We Belong Together' website
Black Midi Guitarist Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin tragically dies at 26
Black Midi Guitarist Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin tragically dies at 26
'That's so bad': Fans react after 'Stranger Things' star flags key details in doc
'That's so bad': Fans react after 'Stranger Things' star flags key details in doc
Charlie Puth dramatically announces 2026 'The Whatever's Clever! World Tour'
Charlie Puth dramatically announces 2026 'The Whatever's Clever! World Tour'
Jennifer Lopez wows fans with jaw-dropping bold outfit at 2026 Golden Globes
Jennifer Lopez wows fans with jaw-dropping bold outfit at 2026 Golden Globes
Wanda Sykes roasts Ricky Gervais while accepting his award at Golden Globes 2026
Wanda Sykes roasts Ricky Gervais while accepting his award at Golden Globes 2026

Popular News

Did Marlon Brando father Michael Jackson's son? Paternity rumours surface

Did Marlon Brando father Michael Jackson's son? Paternity rumours surface
2 hours ago
Maria Corina Machado set to meet Trump amid Venezuela tensions

Maria Corina Machado set to meet Trump amid Venezuela tensions
an hour ago
UK PM Starmer signals 'possible' government action against Musk’s X

UK PM Starmer signals 'possible' government action against Musk’s X
3 hours ago