  By Javeria Ahmed
Nicole Kidman sets strict standards for new romance after Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman plans to reenter the dating scene after Keith Urban split

  By Javeria Ahmed
Nicole Kidman sets strict standards for new romance after Keith Urban split
Nicole Kidman sets strict standards for new romance after Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman has opened up about her strict dating rules as she navigates single life following her split from Keith Urban.

As per the recent report of the Woman’s Day, a source shared that the Eyes Wide Shut star is coming equipped with a strict dating “manifesto.”

An insider shared that Nicole plans to reenter the dating scene and won’t entertain anyone who wastes her time.

“She knows what she likes now and she's not afraid to only aim for what she believes she is worth,” they said.

A source shared that Nicole’s requirements for a new romance are strict, and she prefers not to date actors.

It is reported that the Babygirl star might date a music industry beau as she enjoyed being on the “fringe of Keith's entirely different world.”

While finding a new beau, Nicole is looking for an only trait that is “kindness.”

The tipster mentioned, “A kind guy who is clean, sober, successful, and won't turn into a broke beta-male cling-on and [she] doesn't mind if he's got kids, but ideally doesn't want them to be any younger than her daughters.”

The source added that Nicole values “virility” in a partner, who must also get approval from her close, protective circle of friends.

“Nicole's leaving the bulk of the vetting to her circle of friends,” the source said.

They added, “She refuses to even have coffee with someone unless they've been personally recommended to her by a friend she implicitly trusts.”

Notably, this update came after Nicole and Keith announced they were calling time on their 19-year marriage in September last year, finalising their divorce in January.


