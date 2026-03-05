Google overhauls Play Store fees in settlement of Epic lawsuits 

In a significant policy change, Google has announced the expansion of billing options and cutting developers fees on Android, resolving its long-running rift with Epic Games, bringing back Fortnite to the company’s app store across the globe.
On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, the Alphabet-owned Google announced that these updates are particularly designed to increase competition and bring a range of choices for consumers and developers.
The company has further acknowledged some key concerns brought on by Epic Games' 2020 antitrust lawsuit.
For those unaware, Epic Games had accused Google of monopolising how users access apps and do in-app purchases illegally on their Androids. Though, both companies settled the issue in US court in November 2025.
With this update, mobile app developers will be able to use Google’s own billing systems alongside Google Play's, and enable users to directly use their own websites for purchases.
Google is simplifying it for users to easily install third-party app stores on their Android devices.
Initially, this update will be available to users outside the US, but plans to launch in the US after receiving court’s approval.
President of Android Ecosystem at Google Sameer Samat stated, "This gives app stores more ways to reach users and gives users more ways to easily and safely access the apps and games they love."
Additionally, Google has reduced in-app purchase service fees, among other changes to its fee structure aimed at minimising prices for developers.
It will be available with the updated fees in June in select regions, with a broader launch expected by September 2027.