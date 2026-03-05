Emma Watson, Gonzalo Hevia Baillères heat up romance after cozy airport date  

Emma Watson and her new boyfriend, Gonzalo Hevia Baillères, have sparked dating buzz after a steamy airport date.
The couple, who have been romantically connected since last year, arrived together at the airport on Wednesday, March 4th.
In the new viral photos, Emma and Gonzalo, who is a billionaire Mexican entrepreneur, are seen passionately kissing before taking their respective flights.
However, it is unclear which country the two travelled to after spending quality time at an upscale restaurant.
For their new outing, Emma kept it casual by wearing a white flower mini skirt, which she paired with a grey jacket and a pink hat.
While her billionaire boyfriend opted for a white t-shirt and blue jacket, along with navy-blue jeans, he accessorized his look with black shades.
Before dating Gonzalo Hevia Baillères, Emma Watson was rumoured to be dating Brandon Green, the son of fashion executive Sir Peter Green, in 2022.
Despite previous romance reports, the Harry Potter starlet remained mum over the constant dating buzz.
Gonzalo Hevia Baillères and Emma Watson initially sparked romance rumours after being spotted in Courchevel in the French Alps last year.