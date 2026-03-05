Charlie Puth makes shocking AI confession amid major new music-tech role

With AI rapidly seeping into every art form, Charlie Puth has taken a new role as Chief Music Officer at an AI-powered platform, Moises.
Moises, created by musicians and used by over 70 million artists globally, allows users to isolate instruments and vocals, identify chords and play with new arrangements.
The platform is designed as a creative tool rather than a song-generating AI, providing artists more control over the production.
Announcing his new tool, Charlie admitted in a statement that he has been relying on the tech for years.
"I've been using Moises in my own creative process for years, as have many of my friends," the We Don't Talk Anymore hitmaker noted.
He highlighted that the platform is meant to support musicians rather than replace them, adding, "AI, when done right, isn't here to replace musicians. It's here to help artists learn, explore, and bring their ideas to life."
In his new position, Charlie will be responsible in shaping the platform's creative direction, collaborating on new artist-focused features and helping keep the human element in the work.
To enter the new era, Charlie and Moises have launched a global remix competition running until March 31.
Fans and artists can create their own remix or cover of his track Beat Yourself Up from his latest album Whatever's Clever! using Moises' tools.
Charlie will reportedly pick the winner himself, who will be awarded $100,000 in cash and prizes, along with a meet-and-greet at his New York City show on May 29.