News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

Charlie Puth makes shocking AI confession amid major new music-tech role

The 'Attention' crooner has joined an AI-powered platform, Moises, in a key role

  • By Hania Jamil
Charlie Puth makes shocking AI confession amid major new music-tech role
Charlie Puth makes shocking AI confession amid major new music-tech role

With AI rapidly seeping into every art form, Charlie Puth has taken a new role as Chief Music Officer at an AI-powered platform, Moises.

Moises, created by musicians and used by over 70 million artists globally, allows users to isolate instruments and vocals, identify chords and play with new arrangements.

The platform is designed as a creative tool rather than a song-generating AI, providing artists more control over the production.

Announcing his new tool, Charlie admitted in a statement that he has been relying on the tech for years.

"I've been using Moises in my own creative process for years, as have many of my friends," the We Don't Talk Anymore hitmaker noted.

He highlighted that the platform is meant to support musicians rather than replace them, adding, "AI, when done right, isn't here to replace musicians. It's here to help artists learn, explore, and bring their ideas to life."

In his new position, Charlie will be responsible in shaping the platform's creative direction, collaborating on new artist-focused features and helping keep the human element in the work.

To enter the new era, Charlie and Moises have launched a global remix competition running until March 31.

Fans and artists can create their own remix or cover of his track Beat Yourself Up from his latest album Whatever's Clever! using Moises' tools.

Charlie will reportedly pick the winner himself, who will be awarded $100,000 in cash and prizes, along with a meet-and-greet at his New York City show on May 29.

Anne Hathaway surprises fans with 'Burial' release from 'Mother Mary'
Anne Hathaway surprises fans with 'Burial' release from 'Mother Mary'
80s pop star unmasked as Eggplant on 'The Masked Singer'
80s pop star unmasked as Eggplant on 'The Masked Singer'
Nicola Peltz under fire after Brooklyn Beckham's parents' sweet birthday wish
Nicola Peltz under fire after Brooklyn Beckham's parents' sweet birthday wish
Cynthia Erivo hailed for handling tense encounter with aggressive man
Cynthia Erivo hailed for handling tense encounter with aggressive man
Selena Gomez shares why she posts on Instagram’s ‘Close Friends’ list
Selena Gomez shares why she posts on Instagram’s ‘Close Friends’ list
Emma Watson, Gonzalo Hevia Baillères heat up romance after cozy airport date
Emma Watson, Gonzalo Hevia Baillères heat up romance after cozy airport date
Khloé Kardashian talks potential plan for baby no. 3 without partner
Khloé Kardashian talks potential plan for baby no. 3 without partner
Sarah J. Maas returns with new ACOTAR books release: Here's what we know
Sarah J. Maas returns with new ACOTAR books release: Here's what we know
Pedro Pascal rumoured beau Rafael Olarra shares first exciting update amid dating buzz
Pedro Pascal rumoured beau Rafael Olarra shares first exciting update amid dating buzz
Nicole Kidman makes bold appearance with Jamie Lee at 'Scarpetta' premiere
Nicole Kidman makes bold appearance with Jamie Lee at 'Scarpetta' premiere
Brooklyn Beckham reacts to ‘performative’ birthday posts from David, Victoria
Brooklyn Beckham reacts to ‘performative’ birthday posts from David, Victoria
'Lanterns' first trailer: HBO's new DC series teases chilling murder mystery
'Lanterns' first trailer: HBO's new DC series teases chilling murder mystery

Popular News

Nicola Peltz under fire after Brooklyn Beckham's parents' sweet birthday wish

Nicola Peltz under fire after Brooklyn Beckham's parents' sweet birthday wish
2 hours ago
CDC issues travel alert to Americans to travel to THESE 32 countries due to Polio

CDC issues travel alert to Americans to travel to THESE 32 countries due to Polio
23 minutes ago
Anne Hathaway surprises fans with 'Burial' release from 'Mother Mary'

Anne Hathaway surprises fans with 'Burial' release from 'Mother Mary'
42 minutes ago