Health
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Health

Measles outbreak: South Carolina reports 558 new cases within days

Hundreds of residents are already in isolation, and infection has spread beyond the state, with six cases in North Carolina

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Measles outbreak: South Carolina reports 558 new cases within days
Measles outbreak: South Carolina reports 558 new cases within days

South Carolina is currently experiencing a sharp surge in measles outbreak, with 558 cases reported as of Friday, including 124 other people also contracted the virus over three days.

The epicenter is Spartanburg County, where the number of students with nonmedical vaccine exemptions has seen a major spike since the pandemic, leaving communities vulnerable to outbreaks.

An infectious disease specialist at Prisma Health Dr. Helmut Albrecht issued a warning, “We have the largest outbreak in the U.S., and it’s going to get worse before it gets better.”

Hundreds of residents are already in isolation, and infection has spread beyond the state, with six cases in North Carolina and three in Washington associated with Spartanburg.

The vaccination rate in Spartanburg County stands at 90%, below the 95% threshold required to prevent measles.

As per the research published in JAMA, some schools have pockets of reduced coverage, with one reporting only a 20% vaccination rate. Nonmedical exemptions now account for nearly 8% of students, up from 3% in 2020.

Most measles cases affect unvaccinated children and teens. While the disease is typically mild, it can be life-threatening and compromise immune memory.

Health professionals urged unvaccinated people to receive the measles shots, aiming to prevent the rapidly spreading virus, underscoring that small pockets of low immunity can ignite outbreaks.

Experts warned that increasing exemption rates nationwide create conditions for similar outbreaks elsewhere.

Director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy Michael Osterholm stated, “There are a lot more South Carolinas waiting to happen.” 

Abiraterone: Life-saving Prostate cancer drug to be accessible for thousands in UK
Abiraterone: Life-saving Prostate cancer drug to be accessible for thousands in UK
Kentucky health officials confirm first measles case of 2026
Kentucky health officials confirm first measles case of 2026
Childhood cardiovascular risks tied to reduced cognitive function in adulthood
Childhood cardiovascular risks tied to reduced cognitive function in adulthood
Do lifestyle changes help you live longer? Here’s what study says
Do lifestyle changes help you live longer? Here’s what study says
Depression in old age may be early warning of brain disease, study
Depression in old age may be early warning of brain disease, study
Modest rise in blood pressure linked to pregnancy risks, study
Modest rise in blood pressure linked to pregnancy risks, study
Does early menopause lead to increased diabetes risk?
Does early menopause lead to increased diabetes risk?
Georgia reports first measles case of 2026
Georgia reports first measles case of 2026
How exercise and diet can lower risk of gestational diabetes?
How exercise and diet can lower risk of gestational diabetes?
Measles outbreak in South Carolina exceeds 300 cases, spreads to other states
Measles outbreak in South Carolina exceeds 300 cases, spreads to other states
Eye gel therapy reverses severe vision loss in new study
Eye gel therapy reverses severe vision loss in new study
UK woman regains vision with groundbreaking eye injection treatment
UK woman regains vision with groundbreaking eye injection treatment

Popular News

Selena Gomez shows off natural beauty as Hailey shares PDA with Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez shows off natural beauty as Hailey shares PDA with Justin Bieber
39 minutes ago
Roger Federer celebrates legendary career with star-studded exhibition match

Roger Federer celebrates legendary career with star-studded exhibition match
56 minutes ago
Abiraterone: Life-saving Prostate cancer drug to be accessible for thousands in UK

Abiraterone: Life-saving Prostate cancer drug to be accessible for thousands in UK
an hour ago