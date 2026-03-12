Kate Middleton reveals one thing she gave up during her cancer journey

The Prince and Princess of Wales enjoyed a trip to the Bermondsey Beer Mile in London today, where she made a candid comment on her cancer journey.
During the Thursday visit, Kate Middleton let her husband do the beer tasting, sharing that she had cut back on alcohol "since my diagnosis.
The mother-of-three announced her cancer diagnosis in 2024 and last year announced that she was in remission from cancer.
On Thursday, William and Kate were invited to sample beers and ciders at the Fabal Beerhall and the Southward Brewing Company, which are part of the Bermondsey Beer Mile, a well-known route of independent breweries in London Bridge.
When she was invited to try some beer and cider, Kate informed owner Hannah Rhodes, "Since my diagnosis I haven't had much alcohol."
She added, "It's something I have to be a lot more conscious of now," hearing that Rhodes offered the princess a soft drink and said, "Fair enough."
Turning to William, Kate patted her husband's knee and said, "But you like your cider, don't you?
William went on to try several drinks, including some from Rhodes' brand Hiver, which uses honey from bee hives as a replacement for sugar in the fermentation process.
When the discussion turned to honey, the prince teased his wife, who is known to be a beekeeper, noting, "She knows a lot about bees. Be careful what you say, you might be corrected."
At the Southwark Brewing Company, the royal couple were also declared the winners in a pint-pulling contest against the founder and managing director, Peter Jackson.