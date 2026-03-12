Heeseung's pal El Capitxn reacts to fan anger over ENHYPEN departure

Two days since ENHYPEN's label BeLift Lab announced that Heeseung would be departing the group to pursue his solo music career, the K-pop industry is still having a hard time dealing with the shocking news.
Fans have signed a petition, addressed to the agency and parent company HYBE, to allow Heeseung to pursue solo activities while still being part of the group, which has surpassed one million signatures.
Addressing fans' concerns, the label issued a statement on Wednesday, March 11, noting, "We concluded that allowing Heeseung to focus fully on his career as a solo artist, rather than pursuing solo activities within the team, would be the most fulfilling approach for both ENHYPEN and Heeseung."
Moreover, K-pop producer and Heeseung's pal El Capitxn also found himself at the centre of social media's frustration.
The producer, whose real name is Jang Yi-jeong, posted a message on Thursday, March 12, on his personal social media account, urging ENHYPEN's fans to stop sending him messages regarding Heeseung's exit.
"Stop sending me stuff about Lee Heeseung. The Kid can mess up sometimes. If you're real fans, you should hug him before throwing stones," he noted. "Why do you keep blaming me?"
Some fans have speculated that El Capitxn might have somewhat influenced Heeseung's decision to exit the group, as they share a close bond.
El Capitxn and Heeseung have worked together musically in the past. Both were credited for lyrics and composition on ENHYPEN's 2024 full-length album track Highway 1009.
About El Capitxn:
El Capitxn kicked off his musical career in 2013, when he debuted in the boy band History.
In 2018, he founded the K-pop production team Vendors and has since produced songs for artists including ENHYPEN, tripleS and ZEROBASEONE. He currently works as a producer under BigHit Music.