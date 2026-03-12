News
Will Lewis Hamilton join Kim Kardashian at Oscars red carpet? Here's what we know

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have been romantically linked since January 2026

The unexpected romance of Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian has everyone in a chokehold and now the latest question is, will the F1 star grace the 2026 Oscars red carpet with Kardashian.

It has now been reported that the seven-time world champion will not be attending the 98th Academy Awards with the Skims founder due to his F1 commitments.

The British driver, who is believed to be dating reality TV star, co-produced the F1 movie starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, which has been nominated for four awards.

Despite his strong influence on the movie, Hamilton will not be joining the cast and crew on Sunday in LA because he is competing in the Chinese Grand Prix.

Shanghai, where this weekend's race is being held, is a 12.5-hour flight from LA, making it impossible for him to arrive on time despite the 15-hour time zone difference.

As reported by ESPN, Hamilton will not be able to make it to the ceremony despite exploring all of his options.

He said on Thursday, March 12, "I think it's impossible. I've looked at every way to get there in time, but unfortunately I can't get there."

Meanwhile, Kardashian, who attends the Oscars every year, is expected to grace the ceremony this weekend as well.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were first linked together in January, when they were photographed together in the Cotswolds.

In February, they attended the Super Bowl together at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

