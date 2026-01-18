Health
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
Health

Chronic kidney disease: Signs, risks, and prevention tips

CKD occurs when the kidneys are unable to do proper filtration, significantly increasing the risk of heart diseases, bone disorder, anemia

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Chronic kidney disease: Signs, risks, and prevention tips
Chronic kidney disease: Signs, risks, and prevention tips

The latest data suggested that over 40% of adults in the US have chronic kidney disease (CKD); however, CKD shows no symptoms until it reaches a progressive stage, making early detection essential.

CKD occurs when the kidneys are unable to do proper filtration, significantly increasing the risk of heart diseases, bone disorder, anemia, kidney failure, and nerve damage.

Genetics, a family history of diabetes, kidney disease, hypertension, cardiac disorders, infections, cancer, obesity, and long-term use of specific pain drugs can raise the risk.

CKD’s symptoms include edema all over the body, as the disease progresses, people are likely to experience tiredness, loss of appetite, nausea, muscle cramps, dyspnea, and more problems.

It can only be managed by early detection via urine and blood tests. If diagnosed, doctors often recommend dietary changes, including potassium, sodium, processed foods, and sometimes protein.

Some other factors such as performing physical activity, avoiding alcohol and tobacco, and managing stress plays a crucial role.

Drugs may be prescribed to control underlying conditions. In severe cases, dialysis and kidney transplants are required.

People who are at risk are advised to consult medical professionals regarding kidney tests, diet, medications to prevent CKD from aggravaing condition.

Measles outbreak: South Carolina reports 558 new cases within days
Measles outbreak: South Carolina reports 558 new cases within days
Abiraterone: Life-saving Prostate cancer drug to be accessible for thousands in UK
Abiraterone: Life-saving Prostate cancer drug to be accessible for thousands in UK
Kentucky health officials confirm first measles case of 2026
Kentucky health officials confirm first measles case of 2026
Childhood cardiovascular risks tied to reduced cognitive function in adulthood
Childhood cardiovascular risks tied to reduced cognitive function in adulthood
Do lifestyle changes help you live longer? Here’s what study says
Do lifestyle changes help you live longer? Here’s what study says
Depression in old age may be early warning of brain disease, study
Depression in old age may be early warning of brain disease, study
Modest rise in blood pressure linked to pregnancy risks, study
Modest rise in blood pressure linked to pregnancy risks, study
Does early menopause lead to increased diabetes risk?
Does early menopause lead to increased diabetes risk?
Georgia reports first measles case of 2026
Georgia reports first measles case of 2026
How exercise and diet can lower risk of gestational diabetes?
How exercise and diet can lower risk of gestational diabetes?
Measles outbreak in South Carolina exceeds 300 cases, spreads to other states
Measles outbreak in South Carolina exceeds 300 cases, spreads to other states
Eye gel therapy reverses severe vision loss in new study
Eye gel therapy reverses severe vision loss in new study

Popular News

Angie Katsanevas breaks silence on Ben Affleck's brutal swipe at Lisa Barlow

Angie Katsanevas breaks silence on Ben Affleck's brutal swipe at Lisa Barlow
25 minutes ago
Chronic kidney disease: Signs, risks, and prevention tips

Chronic kidney disease: Signs, risks, and prevention tips
an hour ago
Princess Eugenie takes drastic step about her dad Andrew-Mountbatten Windsor

Princess Eugenie takes drastic step about her dad Andrew-Mountbatten Windsor
4 hours ago