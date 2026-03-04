Adin Ross' sister Madeline passes away at 36: Here’s all you need to know

Popular streamer Adin Ross’ sister Madeline has died at age 36.
According to Mens Journal, there is no information yet about the cause of death, but per the Broward County Medical Examiner, she died on January 15 in Broward County, Fla.
Unlike her brother Adin and sister Naomi, Madeline led a largely private life. As a result, there is little publicly available information about her.
Neither Adin nor Naomi have posted anything on social media about their sister’s death since it happened in January.
Adin is one of the internet’s most popular streamers, with over 4 million subscribers on YouTube, almost 2 million followers on Kick, and 7 million followers on Twitch.
He also founded the streetwear brand Brand Risk, which he claimed made over $100,000 in two minutes. The brand appears to now be defunct, with the website and X accounts no longer active.
Adin began his rise to fame streaming himself playing video games. He began to really pop off in 2020 when he began streaming with LeBron James’ son Bronny, according to Complex.
The two went viral for their five-figure wagers on games of NBA 2K. In the years since, Adin has broadened his horizons to non-gaming content, interviewing rappers and celebrities. In August 2024, three months before the presidential election, he interviewed President Donald Trump.
Adin’s rise has not been without controversy. He has been banned from Twitch eight times, as per Streams Charts. In March 2025, his permanent ban was unlifted, which led to discontent among some Twitch employees.