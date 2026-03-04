News
  • By Bushra Saleem
News

Adin Ross' sister Madeline passes away at 36: Here’s all you need to know

Madeline Ross, sister of popular Streamer Adin Ross, dies mysteriously at the age of 36

  • By Bushra Saleem
Adin Ross sister Madeline passes away at 36
Adin Ross' sister Madeline passes away at 36

Popular streamer Adin Ross’ sister Madeline has died at age 36.

According to Mens Journal, there is no information yet about the cause of death, but per the Broward County Medical Examiner, she died on January 15 in Broward County, Fla.

Unlike her brother Adin and sister Naomi, Madeline led a largely private life. As a result, there is little publicly available information about her.

Neither Adin nor Naomi have posted anything on social media about their sister’s death since it happened in January.

Adin is one of the internet’s most popular streamers, with over 4 million subscribers on YouTube, almost 2 million followers on Kick, and 7 million followers on Twitch.

He also founded the streetwear brand Brand Risk, which he claimed made over $100,000 in two minutes. The brand appears to now be defunct, with the website and X accounts no longer active.

Adin began his rise to fame streaming himself playing video games. He began to really pop off in 2020 when he began streaming with LeBron James’ son Bronny, according to Complex.

The two went viral for their five-figure wagers on games of NBA 2K. In the years since, Adin has broadened his horizons to non-gaming content, interviewing rappers and celebrities. In August 2024, three months before the presidential election, he interviewed President Donald Trump.

Adin’s rise has not been without controversy. He has been banned from Twitch eight times, as per Streams Charts. In March 2025, his permanent ban was unlifted, which led to discontent among some Twitch employees. 

Texas primary results: Cornyn, Paxton secure runoff in Senate elections
Texas primary results: Cornyn, Paxton secure runoff in Senate elections
Colin Gray, father of Georgia school shooter found guilty of manslaughter
Colin Gray, father of Georgia school shooter found guilty of manslaughter
Smoothie King breaks silence after employees refused to serve Trump supporters
Smoothie King breaks silence after employees refused to serve Trump supporters
Earthquake jolts Iran amid escalating tensions among countries
Earthquake jolts Iran amid escalating tensions among countries
Amazon breaks silence after data centers hit by drone strikes in Middle East
Amazon breaks silence after data centers hit by drone strikes in Middle East
Hillary Clinton erupts in heated exchange with Lauren Boebert over photo leak
Hillary Clinton erupts in heated exchange with Lauren Boebert over photo leak
France to increase nuclear warheads for first time in decades amid Iran tensions
France to increase nuclear warheads for first time in decades amid Iran tensions
Melania Trump makes history after leading UN meeting on children in conflict
Melania Trump makes history after leading UN meeting on children in conflict
Trump warns ‘big wave’ in Iran after Khamenei killing, reveals war timeline
Trump warns ‘big wave’ in Iran after Khamenei killing, reveals war timeline
US breaks silence on F-15 fighter jets crash in Kuwait: ‘Mistakenly shot’
US breaks silence on F-15 fighter jets crash in Kuwait: ‘Mistakenly shot’
US F-15 fighter jet crashes in Kuwait, Iran releases photo of ejecting pilot
US F-15 fighter jet crashes in Kuwait, Iran releases photo of ejecting pilot
Kennedy Center Honors 2025 breaks fundraising record amid major changes
Kennedy Center Honors 2025 breaks fundraising record amid major changes

Popular News

Where is Jim Carrey now? Actor’s location finally confirmed after clone drama

Where is Jim Carrey now? Actor’s location finally confirmed after clone drama

58 seconds ago
Adin Ross' sister Madeline passes away at 36: Here’s all you need to know

Adin Ross' sister Madeline passes away at 36: Here’s all you need to know
2 hours ago
Lamar Odom shares shocking 'afterlife' experience in Netflix 'Untold' trailer

Lamar Odom shares shocking 'afterlife' experience in Netflix 'Untold' trailer
12 hours ago