Jennifer Garner makes first statement after Ben Affleck's fiery controversy  

Jennifer Garner has made a rare confession after Ben Affleck sparked fiery controversy with Lisa Barlow.
In her recent interview, the 13 Going on 30 star admitted that it was hard for her to keep details about Alias’ many twists and turns close to the chest during her time on the ABC series.
During her appearance at Brentwood, California, Garner reflected on the challenge of keeping story details under wraps, drawing a comparison to her days on her movie’s set.
"You should have seen back in Alias land, I was scared to say anything, I never said a word," the 53-year-old actress noted.
This update came after Ben Affleck seemingly took a sharp swipe at Salt Lake City's star, Lisa Barlow, who initially revealed a meeting with the Batman star.
In a new episode of Season Six, Barlow said, "Also, I have a work thing. It’s like a big deal. I think what people forget is that I have a very full life. Because I keep it kinda private. And like, I’m not gonna drop names, but like, I’ll be with Ben and Blake [Lively]."
However, Ben Affleck recently told a media outlet that he does not even remember who Barlow is.
"I don’t know what this is – an event in Salt Lake City? Like, prove somebody right or wrong?" The Accountant 2 actor, who parted ways with Jennifer Garner in 2018, told Access Hollywood.