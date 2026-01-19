Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Jennifer Garner makes first statement after Ben Affleck's fiery controversy

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner parted ways in 2018 after spending thirteen years together

  • By Fatima Hassan
Jennifer Garner makes first statement after Ben Afflecks fiery controversy
Jennifer Garner makes first statement after Ben Affleck's fiery controversy  

Jennifer Garner has made a rare confession after Ben Affleck sparked fiery controversy with Lisa Barlow.

In her recent interview, the 13 Going on 30 star admitted that it was hard for her to keep details about Alias’ many twists and turns close to the chest during her time on the ABC series.

During her appearance at Brentwood, California, Garner reflected on the challenge of keeping story details under wraps, drawing a comparison to her days on her movie’s set.

"You should have seen back in Alias land, I was scared to say anything, I never said a word," the 53-year-old actress noted.

This update came after Ben Affleck seemingly took a sharp swipe at Salt Lake City's star, Lisa Barlow, who initially revealed a meeting with the Batman star.

In a new episode of Season Six, Barlow said, "Also, I have a work thing. It’s like a big deal. I think what people forget is that I have a very full life. Because I keep it kinda private. And like, I’m not gonna drop names, but like, I’ll be with Ben and Blake [Lively]." 

However, Ben Affleck recently told a media outlet that he does not even remember who Barlow is.

"I don’t know what this is – an event in Salt Lake City? Like, prove somebody right or wrong?" The Accountant 2 actor, who parted ways with Jennifer Garner in 2018, told Access Hollywood.  

Katie Bates’ husband confirms her heartbreaking pregnancy loss
Katie Bates’ husband confirms her heartbreaking pregnancy loss
Angie Katsanevas breaks silence on Ben Affleck's brutal swipe at Lisa Barlow
Angie Katsanevas breaks silence on Ben Affleck's brutal swipe at Lisa Barlow
'Kung Fu' actor Siu-Lung Leung peacefully dies at age of 77
'Kung Fu' actor Siu-Lung Leung peacefully dies at age of 77
Kianna Underwood’s father issues first heartbreaking statement after her death
Kianna Underwood’s father issues first heartbreaking statement after her death
Kourtney Kardashian makes shocking confession about sobriety
Kourtney Kardashian makes shocking confession about sobriety
A$AP Rocky thrills as he performs first live show of ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ on ‘SNL’
A$AP Rocky thrills as he performs first live show of ‘Don’t Be Dumb’ on ‘SNL’
‘Stranger Things’ cast sparks frenzy by reuniting on ‘Saturday Night Live’
‘Stranger Things’ cast sparks frenzy by reuniting on ‘Saturday Night Live’
Anne Hathaway terms her 2016 as wholesome and latex
Anne Hathaway terms her 2016 as wholesome and latex
Timothy Busfield’s lawyers level alarming claim against his victims’ parents
Timothy Busfield’s lawyers level alarming claim against his victims’ parents
Gwyneth Paltrow on filming steamy scenes with Timothée Chalamet: ‘It's weird’
Gwyneth Paltrow on filming steamy scenes with Timothée Chalamet: ‘It's weird’
Keith Urban moves in with 26YO girlfriend after Nicole Kidman divorce
Keith Urban moves in with 26YO girlfriend after Nicole Kidman divorce
Henry Cavill's return as Superman hinted fuelling comeback rumours
Henry Cavill's return as Superman hinted fuelling comeback rumours

Popular News

PS Plus January 20 update: Nine new games added, four leaving

PS Plus January 20 update: Nine new games added, four leaving
23 minutes ago
Jennifer Garner makes first statement after Ben Affleck's fiery controversy

Jennifer Garner makes first statement after Ben Affleck's fiery controversy

37 minutes ago
Meghan Markle drops rare outing glimpse with Harry after surprise meeting

Meghan Markle drops rare outing glimpse with Harry after surprise meeting

an hour ago