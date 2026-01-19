Tylenol use during pregnancy not associated with neurodevelopmental disorders

Acetaminophen use during pregnancy is not likely to raise the risk of having a child with autism, ADHD, or intellectual disability.
According to NBC News, researchers across Europe reexamined evidence from multiple studies investigating the link between these conditions and the use of paracetamol, called acetaminophen in the United States, and found that these purported associations fell apart after controlling for confounding factors.
Acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, has long been a frontline medication for relieving pain or fever in people who are pregnant.
The scientific literature shows that this practice shouldn’t change, said co-author Asma Khalil, obstetrics and maternal fetal medicine professor at St. George’s Hospital, University of London.
“The message really is clear,” said Khalil. “Paracetamol remains a safe option during pregnancy when taken as guided — for the duration that’s needed, with a correct dose.”
Independent health experts praised the study’s methods and conclusions, which diverge sharply from the recommendations offered by President Trump and top health officials in September, when they said that acetaminophen should be used only if absolutely needed during pregnancy and launched a nationwide public information campaign to inform doctors and families of the purported risk.
Their announcement came as part of their bid to find the cause of autism, which decades of research has already linked to primarily genetic factors.
The findings of this new study, published in The Lancet, are unlikely to change these recommendations. Health and Human Services officials said the study did not refute claims from other researchers.