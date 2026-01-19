Health
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
Health

Tylenol use during pregnancy not associated with neurodevelopmental disorders

European scientists debunk Donald Trump’s claim about paracetamol during pregnancy cause autism

  • By Bushra Saleem
Tylenol use during pregnancy not associated with neurodevelopmental disorders
Tylenol use during pregnancy not associated with neurodevelopmental disorders

Acetaminophen use during pregnancy is not likely to raise the risk of having a child with autism, ADHD, or intellectual disability.

According to NBC News, researchers across Europe reexamined evidence from multiple studies investigating the link between these conditions and the use of paracetamol, called acetaminophen in the United States, and found that these purported associations fell apart after controlling for confounding factors.

Acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, has long been a frontline medication for relieving pain or fever in people who are pregnant.

The scientific literature shows that this practice shouldn’t change, said co-author Asma Khalil, obstetrics and maternal fetal medicine professor at St. George’s Hospital, University of London.

“The message really is clear,” said Khalil. “Paracetamol remains a safe option during pregnancy when taken as guided — for the duration that’s needed, with a correct dose.”

Independent health experts praised the study’s methods and conclusions, which diverge sharply from the recommendations offered by President Trump and top health officials in September, when they said that acetaminophen should be used only if absolutely needed during pregnancy and launched a nationwide public information campaign to inform doctors and families of the purported risk.

Their announcement came as part of their bid to find the cause of autism, which decades of research has already linked to primarily genetic factors.

The findings of this new study, published in The Lancet, are unlikely to change these recommendations. Health and Human Services officials said the study did not refute claims from other researchers.

New smell test could detect deadly Dementia years before symptoms appear
New smell test could detect deadly Dementia years before symptoms appear
Chronic kidney disease: Signs, risks, and prevention tips
Chronic kidney disease: Signs, risks, and prevention tips
Measles outbreak: South Carolina reports 558 new cases within days
Measles outbreak: South Carolina reports 558 new cases within days
Abiraterone: Life-saving Prostate cancer drug to be accessible for thousands in UK
Abiraterone: Life-saving Prostate cancer drug to be accessible for thousands in UK
Kentucky health officials confirm first measles case of 2026
Kentucky health officials confirm first measles case of 2026
Childhood cardiovascular risks tied to reduced cognitive function in adulthood
Childhood cardiovascular risks tied to reduced cognitive function in adulthood
Do lifestyle changes help you live longer? Here’s what study says
Do lifestyle changes help you live longer? Here’s what study says
Depression in old age may be early warning of brain disease, study
Depression in old age may be early warning of brain disease, study
Modest rise in blood pressure linked to pregnancy risks, study
Modest rise in blood pressure linked to pregnancy risks, study
Does early menopause lead to increased diabetes risk?
Does early menopause lead to increased diabetes risk?
Georgia reports first measles case of 2026
Georgia reports first measles case of 2026
How exercise and diet can lower risk of gestational diabetes?
How exercise and diet can lower risk of gestational diabetes?

Popular News

'The Lion King' legendary co-director Roger Allers passes away at 76

'The Lion King' legendary co-director Roger Allers passes away at 76
42 minutes ago
Govinda sets record straight on Sunita Ahuja divorce rumours: ‘Today I’m responding’

Govinda sets record straight on Sunita Ahuja divorce rumours: ‘Today I’m responding’
2 hours ago
PS Plus January 20 update: Nine new games added, four leaving

PS Plus January 20 update: Nine new games added, four leaving
10 hours ago