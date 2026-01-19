Sci-Tech
  • By Bushra Saleem
Sci-Tech

ChatGPT will soon show ads based on your conversations

OpenAI to test ads in ChatGPT for free and go users in the US, premium tiers stay ad-free

  • By Bushra Saleem
ChatGPT may soon serve up ads for products it thinks users would like to buy.

According to CNN, OpenAI announced on Friday that it will be testing ads in its free version for logged-in, adult US users.

It’s also rolling out an $8-per-month “Go” subscription tier that includes some upgraded capabilities, such as longer memory and more image creation opportunities, a lower price than its “Plus” ($20/month) and Pro ($200/month) subscriptions. “Go” subscribers will also get ads, while Plus, Pro and OpenAI’s business customers won’t.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has previously expressed reservations about introducing ads to ChatGPT. But the move comes as OpenAI is urgently trying to figure out how to bring in more revenue from its 800 million monthly users to help it afford the $1.4 trillion it has committed to spending on AI infrastructure over the next eight years.

Altman said in November that the company expected to end 2025 with around $20 billion in annual revenue.

Last year, the company launched a tool called “Instant Checkout” that lets users buy items from retailers such as Walmart and Etsy directly through ChatGPT.

OpenAI also introduced health and learning tools, among others, as it looks to make ChatGPT a more essential part of users’ everyday lives and potentially give them a reason to upgrade to a paid subscription.

