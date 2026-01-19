Sci-Tech
  • By Fatima Nadeem
WhatsApp adds cover photo feature to make profiles more unique

The Meta-owned platform is testing a new cover photo feature that give users more personalized profile

  • By Fatima Nadeem
WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will soon allow users to select a cover photo.

As per WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned platform is testing a new cover photo feature that lets users personalize their profiles with a wide photo.

Users will be able to set it up easily from the app's settings and can change, move or remove the cover photo anytime without affecting their profile pictures or any other account details.

The messaging platform is also planning to add privacy settings so users can easily decide who is allowed to see their cover photo.

This will work like the existing privacy settings for Last Seen, Profile Photo or About from where users will easily control who can view the cover photo.

However, this new feature is still under development and will be available to all iOS users in the future updates.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is also working on a feature to make usernames more private.

Normally, if you choose a username, anyone could find you through a global search and contact you.

Now with this new feature, people will need to enter a special code linked to your username before sending message or make calls.

