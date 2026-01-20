Apple iPhone 18 Pro leaks emerge ahead of release

A new wave of leaks emerged regarding the release of Apple’s next flagship model iPhone 18 Pro, as the company prepares for its launch.
A recent report suggested that the Cupertino-based tech giant’s next big iPhone redesign could start with something surprisingly simple.
Apple’s next front-facing redesign is likely to focus on the Dynamic Island and the placement of the selfie-camera.
The iPhone 18 Pro is likely to feature a small punch-hole cutout placed in the top-left corner of the screen, marking a significant shift away from Apple’s previous designs.
According to The Information, Apple is likely to launch an under-display Face ID on the iPhone 18 Pro models, positioning the TrueDepth sensors beneath the display, minimising the need for the pill-shaped cutout currently used for the Dynamic Island.
It will only show the front-facing camera with the Face ID hidden.
Furthermore, the reports suggested the company would place the camera in the top-left corner, an area that is currently used by the clock.
Notably, the latest leak aligns with previous reports from a credible tipster Digital Chat Station, who reported that only Pro models will receive the under-display Face ID, while standard iPhone 18 variants would retain the existing Dynamic Island design.
If the reports turns out to be true, the iPhone 18 Pro’s most significant visual update may be a repositioning of the selfie camera that redefines Apple’s familiar front display layout.