OpenAI set to launch its first AI device soon

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT is reportedly gearing up to unveil its first AI device later this year.
While details about the device remain scarce, it is believed to be an audio-focused wearable.
There has been a lot of speculation about OpenAI's hardware projects and in December 2025, reports suggested OpenAI’s hardware devices were ready to choose a manufacturer.
The company is reportedly collaborating with Jony Ive on three devices, one is said to be a wearable, another a tabletop device controlled entirely by voice and the third an AI-powered pen.
However, CEO Sam Altman has previously denied these claims and the exact features or functions of the devices are still unclear.
They reportedly picked Foxconn and decided to produce the devices in Vietnam, with mass production set to begin once everything was finalized.
Multiple reports also suggested that OpenAI and Jony Ive’s team hired Janum Trivedi, an experienced designer who previously worked at Apple, Netflix, The Browser Company and Airbnb to help design their hardware devices.
The company’s first hardware is expected to become available for purchase in early 2027.