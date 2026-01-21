Sci-Tech
  • By Bushra Saleem
Sci-Tech

Google unveils Personal Intelligence feature in Gemini, challenging Apple

Google's new Gemini update, Personal Intelligence, empowers users to manage daily life with efficiency

  • By Bushra Saleem
For long, digital planning has felt like a tough job, as users have been required to hop from one app to another to get the job done, but Google has now introduced a new update to solve this problem.

The Alphabet subsidiary has recently launched Personal Intelligence feature in Gemini to help its users in organising and processing their daily tasks easily and gathering information from their different Google apps.

Unlike other AI (artificial intelligence) tools that are only limited to internet data, Personal Intelligence goes deeper by analysing the apps users used the most, like Gmail, Google Photos or YouTube, to understand their personal world and become a personalised assistant.

Josh Woodward, vice president of Google Labs and the Gemini app, explained in a blog post, “Whether it’s connecting a thread in your emails to a video you watched or finding nuance in your photo library, Gemini now understands context without being told where to look.”

The feature will make numerous tasks easier for its users. For instance, they would not be required to search through the dozens of emails for flight information or images to revisit any specific memory, as Gemini’s Personal Intelligence will do all these hustles for them and will craft a custom plan tailored to their taste and timeline.

Furthermore, Google has designed Personal Intelligence with a privacy-first mindset, as the feature is completely optional and users have control over everything in it. They have the liberty of choosing the apps that they want to link and can even delete chat history anytime.

Notably, the feature is currently in beta and is only available for Google AI Pro Ultra US users. 

However, the search engine is planning to roll out it out soon for other users and in different languages. 

