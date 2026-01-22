Elizabeth Smart hails sister as ‘my hero’ after Netflix documentary release

Elizabeth Smart called her sister Mary Katherine her hero as she recounts her horrifying abduction in new Netflix documentary, Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart.
Smart was 14 years old when a man pressed a knife to her throat and abducted her from her bedroom in Salt Lake City. More than two decades later, she recounts those nine months in captivity in a new Netflix documentary that premiered Wednesday.
According to Washington Times, Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart, directed by Benedict Sanderson, features Smart recounting her 2002 abduction by Brian David Mitchell and the investigation that captivated the nation.
The documentary revisits chilling details from the night of June 5, 2002. Smart recalls Mitchell warning her, “I have a knife at your neck. Don’t make a sound. Get up and come with me.”
When she asked whether he was going to rape and kill her, Mitchell replied, “I’m not going to rape and kill you yet,” as per the documentary.
A review in The New York Times said the film examines what it described as the “depraved religious fanaticism” of Mitchell and his wife, Wanda Barzee, who held Smart captive in a tent in the Utah mountains.
In the documentary, Smart describes how Mitchell told her he was sealing her to him as his wife “before God and his angels as my witnesses” before raping her, according to TIME.
Smart also explains why she did not call for help during a now-infamous encounter in a library, where a detective questioned the trio while she was disguised.