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  • By Hania Jamil
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10 Irish actors taking over Hollywood this St. Patrick's Day

From securing Oscars to major franchises, here are some notable Irish actors who are dominating the global cinema

  • By Hania Jamil
10 Irish actors taking over Hollywood this St. Patricks Day
10 Irish actors taking over Hollywood this St. Patrick's Day

Irish actors are taking over Hollywood, and no one is complaining!

The award season was particularly exciting for Ireland, and St Patrick's Day could be the perfect time to celebrate the nation's immense contribution to the global film and TV industry.

While Chicago dyes its river green to honour Ireland's primary patron saint, a much easier way to honour Ireland and its talent could be to cosy up, by yourself or with your friends, and watch some notable Irish names on your screen.

Here are some Irish stars who are shaping the entertainment industry.

Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson
Liam Neeson

Born in Ballymena, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, Liam Neeson remains one of the most celebrated action heroes and the leading Irish actor who has been a renowned name all over the globe.

Saoirse Ronan

Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan

One of the most renowned Irish stars, Saoirse Ronan, has continued to leave her mark in the industry with films such as Lady Bird and Little Women.

With four Oscar nominations under her belt, she also appeared in the acclaimed project The Outrun (2024) and a 2025 black comedy, Bad Apples, where Saoirse plays a teacher who locks up an unruly student, she has continued to prove her range from indie darling to Hollywood powerhouse.

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy
Cillian Murphy

With Oppenheimer and Peaky Blinders under his belt, Cillian Murphy is one of the most talked-about actors in recent times.

The actor has also made his much-awaited return as Tommy Shelby in the franchise film titled The Immortal Man, set to become available for streaming on Netflix on March 20.

Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan
Barry Keoghan

Taking the internet by storm with Saltburn, Barry Keoghan has returned as the son of Cillian Murphy, Duke Shelby, in the Peaky Blinders movie, The Immortal Man, and is finally enjoying his "leading-man era".

Jamie Dornan

Jamie Dornan
Jamie Dornan 

Becoming a global star after portraying Christian Grey, Jamie Dornan, who was born in Belfast, went on to have quite an interesting IMDb page from Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar to The Tourist.

Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell
Colin Farrell

A Hollywood heartthrob since the early 2000s, Colin Farrell started out in Dublin and got discovered in LA.

He reinvented himself with roles in The Batman and The Banshee of Inisherin.

Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal
Paul Mescal

From Normal People to being a superstar, Paul Mescal has enjoyed quite an exciting career.

His latest project, Hamnet, where he portrayed young William Shakespeare, was nominated for Best Picture at the 2026 Oscars.

Jessie Buckley

Jessie Buckley
Jessie Buckley

The celebrated Irish actress made history as the first Irish actress to secure the Best Actress award at the Oscars this year for her role in Hamnet.

2026 was the year for Jessie, who went on to secure multiple awards for her portrayal of Shakespeare's wife, Agnes, including the BAFTAs, Critics' Choice Awards, Golden Globes, and SAG-AFTRA's Actor Award.

Kerry Condon

Kerry Condon
Kerry Condon

Kerry Condon secured global attention for her role in The Banshees of Inisherin, where she played Colin Farrell's sister. 

Moreover, she is also well-known for lending her voice to Tony Stark's computer in the Avengers movies.

The Night Swim actress also starred in F1: The Movie (2025), which won Oscars for Best Sound.

Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan
Nicola Coughlan

From Derry Girls to Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan has showcased her charm across genres.

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