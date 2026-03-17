King Charles hosts historic meeting with top world leader at Garrison Chapel  

King Charles welcomed the world's top leader and his wife at the Garrison Chapel to hold a crucial meeting.
On Tuesday, March 17, Buckingham Palace turned to the official Instagram account of the British Royal Family to share exclusive clicks of the monarch’s historical meeting.
The 77-year-old British monarch joined the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, and the first lady, Suzanne Innes-Stubb, at the Garrison Chapel.
During their visit to London, Charles was presented with innovative items, a prototype wheelie luggage case made from cellulose, food packaging based on wood pulp and casts for broken limbs derived from wood and biodegradable polymer.
The event marked a special collaboration between the Finnish Forest Association and two organizations founded by Prince William’s father, the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance and King’s Foundation.
It is reported that after analysing the bath for a few minutes, Charles said, "fantastic" and said, "if you look at it, it could be ceramic."
On annual St. Patrick's Day, His Majesty was not accompanied by his life partner, Queen Camilla, at the prestigious event.
After this, King Charles received the President and his wife, Suzanne Innes-Stubb, in audience at Buckingham Palace.