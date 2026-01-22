World
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
World

UK rejects Trump's Board of Peace over Vladimir Putin's involvement

Eight Muslim countries, including Pakistan, join Trump's Board of Peace for Gaza

  • By Bushra Saleem
UK rejects Trumps Board of Peace over Vladimir Putins involvement
UK rejects Trump's Board of Peace over Vladimir Putin's involvement

Britain will not take part in Donald Trump’s signing ceremony for his Gaza Board of Peace over concerns about the inclusion of Vladimir Putin, Yvette Cooper has confirmed.

According to The Independent, the foreign secretary said the UK will not be involved in today’s ceremony, citing unease about the Russian president “being part of something which is talking about peace.”

Sir Keir Starmer has expressed concerns about the board in recent days, with his spokesman telling reporters that the UK was “still looking at the terms.”

The Kremlin has acknowledged an invitation to the board and is “studying the details” to seek clarity of “all the nuances”, according to spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Cooper told BBC Breakfast, “We won't be one of the signatories today, because this is about a legal treaty that raises much broader issues. And we do also have concerns about President Putin being part of something which is talking about peace when we have still not seen any signs from Putin that there will be a commitment to peace in Ukraine.”

She added, “We're not one of the signatories today, but we will have continuing international discussions, including with our allies, including on how we work with this, and how we work with the peace process for Gaza going forward.”

The “Board of Peace” was originally laid out by Trump as a small group of world leaders who would oversee the reconstruction of Gaza, but has since developed into playing a broader role.

Trump extending invitations to dozens of nations and suggesting the board could soon mediate various international conflicts.

Some 35 countries had agreed to sign on to the project and 60 nations had been invited to join, a senior US administration official told reporters on Wednesday.

Elizabeth Smart hails sister as ‘my hero’ after Netflix documentary release
Elizabeth Smart hails sister as ‘my hero’ after Netflix documentary release
Barron Trump saves woman from ex-boyfriend’s violent attack in UK
Barron Trump saves woman from ex-boyfriend’s violent attack in UK
New Zealand's North Island devastated by flooding, landslide hits campsite
New Zealand's North Island devastated by flooding, landslide hits campsite
Trump dismisses use of force as he doubles down on push to acquire Greenland
Trump dismisses use of force as he doubles down on push to acquire Greenland
House Burping: German practice taking over the internet
House Burping: German practice taking over the internet
World's largest nuclear plant restarts in Japan, years after Fukushima disaster
World's largest nuclear plant restarts in Japan, years after Fukushima disaster
Millionaires, billionaires from 24 countries demand higher taxes on super-rich
Millionaires, billionaires from 24 countries demand higher taxes on super-rich
Shinzo Abe’s assassin Tetsuya Yamagami sentenced to life imprisonment
Shinzo Abe’s assassin Tetsuya Yamagami sentenced to life imprisonment
Sunita Williams ends 27-year NASA career after spending 608 days in space
Sunita Williams ends 27-year NASA career after spending 608 days in space
Usha Vance pregnant with fourth child, JD Vance reveals baby’s gender
Usha Vance pregnant with fourth child, JD Vance reveals baby’s gender
US-Europe trade deal in jeopardy after Trump’s tariff threat
US-Europe trade deal in jeopardy after Trump’s tariff threat
New Chinese embassy gets UK government approval amid security concerns
New Chinese embassy gets UK government approval amid security concerns

Popular News

Elizabeth Smart hails sister as ‘my hero’ after Netflix documentary release

Elizabeth Smart hails sister as ‘my hero’ after Netflix documentary release
3 hours ago
Zach Bryan pays heartfelt tribute to late mom on surprise wedding

Zach Bryan pays heartfelt tribute to late mom on surprise wedding
an hour ago
Kiara Advani lands in hot water as journalist accuses her of 'rude behaviour'

Kiara Advani lands in hot water as journalist accuses her of 'rude behaviour'
4 hours ago