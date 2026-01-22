US winter storm set to hit 24 states this week: Details inside

World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
More than 125 million people in at least 24 US states are under strict winter storm warnings

A powerful winter storm which is already described as one of the strongest and most widespread in recent years is expected to hit over 24 US states later this week.

The storm, which is being intensified by extremely cold Arctic air is expected to bring heavy snow and ice that could cause extensive damage.

As per multiple reports, it could also bring record-low temperatures during what is already the coldest period of the year.

More than 125 million people in at least 24 states are under strict winter storm warnings.

The storm will cover a huge area of over 1,500 miles from the Plains through the South to the Northeast.

It is likely to cause major travel disruptions on roads and airports and could also caused widespread and long-lasting power outages especially in the South.

The storm will begin affecting Central and Southern Plains on Friday, January 23 with snow and ice.

By Saturday, January 24, the storm will expand across a wide area, reaching from Oklahoma and northern Texas to North Carolina, Maryland and Virgina.

Snow and ice are expected to arrive in the Northeast early Sunday, January 25 and continue into Monday, January 26.

However, the exact path of the storm and how it interacts with the Arctic cold is still somewhat uncertain as reports revealed that additional warnings may be issued soon as the storm approaches.

