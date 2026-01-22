Anti-ICE protesters arrested after storming Minnesota Church service

World
  • By Fatima Nadeem
World

Federal authorities arrested two alleged agitators who participated in the anti-ICE mob that stormed a church

Two anti-ICE protesters were arrested after a mob stormed a church service in St.Paul, Minnesota.

The protestors were identified as Nekima Levy Armstrong and Chauntyll Louisa Allen.

The arrests were confirmed by Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday, January 22 in a statement on X, saying, "Minutes ago at my direction, HSI and FBI agents executed an arrest in Minnesota. So far, we have arrested Nekima Levy Armstrong, who allegedly played a key role in organizing the coordinated attack on Cities Church in St. Paul, Minnesota."

"A second arrest has been made at my direction. Chauntyll Louisa Allen has been taken into custody," she announced minutes later.

As per FOX News, Allen is a member of the St. Paul School Board who also helped organize the protest.

Armstrong and Allen are charged with violating the FACE Act, a federal law that prohibits interfering with free exercise of religion at a place of worship.

Bondi added, "We will share more updates as they become available. Listen loud and clear: WE DO NOT TOLERATE ATTACKS ON PLACES OF WORSHIP."

During the Sunday incident at Cities Church, dozens of protesters forcibly entered the service, shouting at people including children.

