Macron sunglasses look drives consumer demand amid global buzz 

French President Emmanuel Macron has recently made headlines, not for politics but for his viral sunglasses look.
During his speech at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Macron sported stylish pair £575 aviator sunglasses that quickly caught the attention worldwide.
Not only this, the sudden surge in popularity caused the manufacturer's shares to jump almost 28% and even crashed the website as users rushed to buy the iconic viral shades which was identified as the Pacific S 01 model made by iVision Tech, as per MailUK.
The company saw its total value increase by about £3.1 million (€3.5 million).
People also compared Macron's look to Tom Cruise's iconic aviator style in the 1986 movie Top Gun.
Even US President Donald Trump couldn't resist commenting on Macron's look, saying, "I watched him yesterday with those beautiful sunglasses. What the hell happened?"
iVision Tech CEO Stefano Fulchir said in a statement that this "certainly created a wow effect on the stock."
Although Macron's sunglasses look went viral and became a fashion sensation, his office confirmed that he did not wear them for style.
The office confirmed that he wore the sunglasses indoors to protect his eyes after a burst blood vessel.