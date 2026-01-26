World
  • By Bushra Saleem
Maine plane crash: Private jet with 8 people on board crashes during takeoff

Bombardier Challenger 600 crashes at Bangor Airport in Maine, injuries unclear

The Federal Aviation Administration said a private aircraft carrying eight people crashed on takeoff at Maine’s Bangor International Airport.

The Bombardier Challenger 600 crashed Sunday night, January 26, around 7:45 pm, and there was no immediate word on the conditions of those aboard, Associated Press reported.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

The crash occurred as New England and much of the country grappled with a massive winter storm. Bangor had undergone steady snowfall Sunday along with many other parts of the country.

The airport issued a statement that emergency crews were on the scene at the airport, which was closed after what it described as an incident involving a single aircraft departing the airport.

Bangor International Airport offers direct flights to cities like Orlando, Florida, Washington, D.C., and Charlotte, North Carolina, and is located about 200 miles (320 kilometers) north of Boston.

Throughout the weekend, the vast storm dumped sleet, freezing rain and snow across much of the eastern half of the US, halting much air and road traffic and knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in the Southeast.

Commercial air traffic was also heavily disrupted around much of the US.

